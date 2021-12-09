How to train agents on call center fraud detection

Call center fraud is a reality that organizations must prepare for or risk considerable losses in time and money.

Organizations can drastically mitigate their vulnerability with the right blend of comprehensive agent training, well-documented processes and technology for call center fraud detection. To begin, call center staff needs to understand the key components of fraud detection, including the following:

incentives behind call center fraud;

popular fraud methods;

tips for training agents in fraud detection; and

technologies that help agents identify fraud.

Why do bad actors target call centers? Call centers are popular targets for fraud because poorly trained agents are often vulnerable to manipulation. Unsuspecting agents make excellent attack vectors, as they are all that stand between a fraudster and customer accounts. Also, the call center's toll-free number can allow bad actors to easily and freely initiate numerous fraud attempts while maintaining anonymity, provided they use caller ID spoofing techniques. The COVID-19 pandemic has also negatively affected fraud detection preparedness. Remote work has made it increasingly difficult for agents to receive proper fraud detection training or guidance from co-workers. As a result, they may struggle with remotely using anti-fraud tools.

Common types of call center fraud While call centers face many types of fraud, the most common are identity theft, account takeover, stolen credit card information and attempts to receive free merchandise. Identity theft. This fraud occurs when bad actors use stolen personal information of legitimate customers to access accounts for monetary gain. Agents may struggle to detect identity theft because the bad actors have accurate customer information. Account takeover. This fraud involves attempts to transfer a customer account to the bad actor, who may change email address or login information to reset customer portal passwords. Use of stolen credit card information. Fraudsters bombard call centers with attempts to buy goods and services with stolen credit card information. Because call centers don't require physical cards, bad actors can more easily make purchases with stolen information. Attempt to receive free replacement items. Bad actors act as legitimate customers who purchased goods, then claim to have problems and request replacements. Retailers are the most common victims of this fraud, especially those with loose warranty and replacement policies. Understand the four common types of call center fraud.

Tips for identifying fraudulent callers Bad actors use different fraud methods depending on their motivation or the type of call center business they target. Common signs of fraud include the following: social engineering methods

inability to answer questions

long pauses before answering questions

overly emotional conversations meant to evoke a reaction

attempts to establish a relationship or rapport with a specific agent or manager

inconsistency with customer history and documentation

attempts to bypass customer service procedures

suspicious activity that anti-fraud technologies identified

attempts to bypass anti-fraud processes and technologies