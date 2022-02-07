How to manage remote call center agents

Call center supervisors have dramatically changed how they manage their agents in response to the surge in remote work caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As more organizations implement permanent work-from-home strategies for their call center agents, supervisors must have tools in place to support remote management. In particular, digital tools such as video conferencing, team collaboration tools and workforce management (WFM) software can help supervisors effectively lead their remote agents.

How has call center management changed? In the 2010s, speech analytics software and automation reshaped call center management with its ability to detect customer frustration and point managers to struggling agents. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic demanded further transformation as supervisors addressed new concerns. Suddenly, agents worked at home with school-age children during the day and, more broadly, pandemic-related worker shortages left call centers understaffed. In response, supervisors added flexible hours for personal, company and client needs, and split shifts for employees who could work in the morning and evening but had to help kids with virtual classes during the day.

Challenges in managing remote agents The abrupt shift from a traditional office environment to a work-from-home strategy created obstacles for call center supervisors, such as the following: Evaluation. In-person evaluations became impossible as pandemic restrictions physically separated supervisors from their agents.

In-person evaluations became impossible as pandemic restrictions physically separated supervisors from their agents. Problem resolution. Supervisors, who used to be down the hall or around the corner from agents, lost the ability to provide face-to-face guidance.

Supervisors, who used to be down the hall or around the corner from agents, lost the ability to provide face-to-face guidance. Collaboration. Supervisors and agents struggled to perform collaborative tasks that were simple to do in person, such as track communications, add other team members into their discussions, jointly view documents or track associated documents.

Supervisors and agents struggled to perform collaborative tasks that were simple to do in person, such as track communications, add other team members into their discussions, jointly view documents or track associated documents. Scheduling. Organizations that once posted schedules on office whiteboards or paper had to adopt new, remote-friendly Explore digital tools that can help supervisors manage remote call center agents.