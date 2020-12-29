How the Salesforce-Zoom integration benefits sales

In the meeting-intensive realm of sales and marketing departments, a Salesforce and Zoom integration can assist in keeping workflows efficient.

Video conferences are now a primary form of connection within businesses as employees continue to work remotely. Because many people have adopted Zoom as their primary video conferencing tool, integrating the platform with Salesforce could improve workflows and increase convenience for users.

Sales and marketing departments interact with customers more often than many areas of an organization, and the scheduling and execution of sales calls and follow-ups require considerable coordination. With the Zoom integration, Salesforce users can schedule and initiate meetings from within Salesforce without having to launch a separate Zoom app. By having the necessary lead information readily available in Salesforce, users can avoid the need to cut and paste information. SharePoint users experienced a similar convenience with the Yammer integration.

Using the Zoom-Salesforce integration Users can access the Zoom integration from Salesforce by going to the AppExchange, or from Zoom by going to Marketplace. To use the Zoom integration, Zoom customers must be on either the Pro, Business, Education or API Partner plans, and must have access to the Zoom Rest API. Salesforce customers must use Professional, Enterprise, Unlimited, Force.com, Developer or Performance editions. The Salesforce-Zoom integration enables a number of features via Zoom, including: the ability for users to attach their personal meeting ID to all Salesforce-scheduled Zoom meetings;

the ability for users to automatically send invitation emails to meeting attendees from the contact or the lead in Salesforce; and

the ability for users to embed internet calendar scheduling in the invitation email as an attachment. With the Zoom integration, Salesforce users can schedule and initiate meetings from within Salesforce without having to launch a separate Zoom app. Zoom isn't just a video conferencing tool -- it's also a group messaging platform. Users can send follow-ups after a video meeting, as attendees and their contact information -- such as name and address -- are already in one place. The built-in group messaging feature is another big time-saver, as it eliminates the need to cut and paste address information. The Zoom integration automatically bundles meeting attendees into a mailing list. The Zoom integration with Salesforce isn't perfect, however. Some users have complained that voicemails and call logs don't show up in the lightning feed, but show up as tasks instead. The lightning case feed is where tasks, calls, posts and other shared information displays in the Salesforce service console. There is not currently a fix for this issue, which cancels out some of the convenience of the integration. Salesforce isn't limiting itself to Zoom in terms of integrations with other meeting platforms. Earlier this month, Salesforce entered into an agreement to acquire Slack, the enterprise communication platform. The acquisition will advance Salesforce even further into the work-from-anywhere business landscape.