Call center security best practices to protect customer data

Call centers have historically struggled to protect customer data. With the increase in remote work and new, sophisticated ways to compromise data, this challenge has become more critical than ever.

Call center security best practices have become a focal point to protect customer data and enhance customers' confidence when interacting with an organization, which is key for outstanding CX. Organizations should implement multiple different types of call center security best practices, which are the following:

technology-related

customer-related

business-related

Technology-related best practices Organizations should follow several technology best practices to protect customer data. Encrypt data Encryption translates an organization's stored or transmitted data into different forms, which require a specific key to translate it back into its original format. Organizations often encrypt data to protect specific customer records, including medical, credit card or personal information. Update technology Keeping technology current ensures systems and components are up to date with safeguards. Bad actors continuously test systems, looking for cracks that enable them to access data, and organizations must stay ahead. Key practices to update technology include the following: use antivirus software;

install software patches; and

eliminate legacy systems the vendor no longer supports. Minimize data availability and access With more data stored and more individuals with access, an organization multiplies its risk of a potential data breach. Best practices to minimize availability and access to data include the following: Minimize the number of people who can access sensitive information.

Use system permissions to manage who can access specific data.

Delete employee access to accounts as soon as the person leaves the organization.

Mask sensitive data to limit the information displayed to employees. For example, place asterisks over the first five digits of a Social Security number.

Use alternate technologies to capture sensitive information. For example, send a caller to an interactive voice response system to enter credit card information.

Limit the storage of critical information. For example, delete the data after a customer provides a credit card number in a transaction. This scenario represents a tradeoff between customer convenience and data security.

Customer-related best practices Organizations should follow several customer-related best practices to protect customer data. Maintain transparency Organizations must be transparent with customers, including telling them why the business requires sensitive data and how it uses and protects the data. Effective transparency goes beyond typical privacy statements, and organizations should share this information in an easy-to-understand format. Transparency improves customer confidence, which instills a higher level of trust in the organization. Additionally, if an organization can teach its customers how to protect themselves -- like how to monitor credit card usage -- they feel better about sharing information. Use authentication protocols Authentication aims to prove somebody is the person they claim to be. In the past, typical authentication requested that users enter a single piece of identifying information, such as a password, which is called single-factor authentication. In recent years, many organizations have transitioned to multifactor authentication, where users must enter multiple pieces of identifying information, like a password and an additional code. In many cases, the system sends the code to the user's mobile device.