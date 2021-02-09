4 tips for effectively handling emails in a call center

Email is a growing channel for many call center customers who expect a quick and quality interaction.

Customer care channels continue to shift from more traditional channels -- phone, email, in-person and mail -- to more interactive channels -- chat, text and video conference -- but there are still customers who rely on email for support.

Many consumers have multiple email accounts for different purposes -- such as for shopping or for friends and family -- and studies expect the average number of email accounts per user will continue to grow.

Creating and maintaining effective email management practices is a key focus for contact centers that offer email as a support channel.

Benefits of email in contact centers There are many benefits of using email as a communication channel. Its continued growth is due to many factors, including: Ease of use. Email is available 24/7, and doesn't require an immediate answer. The amount of time a customer will wait for a response varies. Some customers are willing to wait for a response and not have to make a phone call or wait in long chat queues.

Ease of response. From a call center perspective, email lowers call volumes for non-urgent or immediate contacts and creates a less expensive channel due to the customers not requiring an immediate response. This means that call centers can reduce the number of staff in each shift. Because emails are easy to respond to, a call center can often meet its service-level agreement (SLA) expectations. Chatbots can also answer repetitive, high-volume inquiries and eliminate the need for human interaction.

Establishment of a paper trail. Auto-response receipt notifications with service-level targets for response times help set and communicate expectations to the customer. The email also creates a record of the conversation which the organization and customers can reference. The auto-response emails may include instructions and links to knowledge base content that customers can reference and use to resolve the issue themselves.

The importance of email management software Typically, when organizations build best practices for a contact center, they focus on the people and process first, and then technology. When building effective email management strategies, it is vital that the organization focuses on technology first. Email management software should integrate into the infrastructure of a business's call center management framework. In an email management system, emails are a documented contact -- which means they have an associated record or ticket -- that can have assigned tasks as part of the workflow assigned to anyone in the organization. Because the email creates a record, the call center can track an email through its entire lifecycle from open to close. Email management software enables a call center to collect, sort, route, handle and resolve email contacts just like a phone call, chat or text. Call centers are no longer just one-stop phone shops; businesses must have multichannel capability to support customers properly. Studies revealed that 91% of consumers expect omnichannel experiences. Call centers require an integrated technology suite that includes email management such as Zendesk, Talkdesk, Avaya, Five9 and NICE inContact. When an organization includes email management as part of a suite, it enables omnichannel routing and handling of email built on the business requirements that call center leadership establishes. Call centers are no longer just one-stop phone shops; businesses must have multichannel capability to support customers properly.