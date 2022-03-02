Salesforce releases Tableau CRM telco churn prediction AI

Salesforce released Churn Predictions for Tableau CRM, which enables Communications Cloud users an AI tool to show when a customer is a flight risk.

Tableau CRM Churn Predictions' data model takes into account many factors that affect a customer's likelihood of staying or leaving a communications service provider (CSP), such as customer service records, revenue and sales history. AI then creates an account health score that predicts churn likelihood, and gives agents recommended actions to take that may help customer retention -- such as discounted billing or changes in products and services. The tool can also take Salesforce Marketing Cloud activity data such as email and social media posts from a customer and add that to the churn prediction model.

Churn Predictions for Tableau CRM is generally available now, and comes with Communications Cloud, Salesforce's platform for telecommunications companies. It and other vertical-specific clouds arose from the 2020 acquisition of Vlocity.

The tool may prove to be a good fit for Salesforce CSP users because the telco market has had a hard time predicting when a customer might jump to another carrier, said Gartner analyst Jason Wong.

On top of generally hard-to-predict fickle consumer behavior, the last two years have rendered historical data less relevant. Between the pandemic causing cashflow problems for some consumers who were out of work and tech trends such as cord-cutting, it's hard to understand what is a temporary trend and what it more permanent.

"To telcos it's a big deal, because churn is everything to them," Wong said. "[They want to] retain as many customers as possible, because switching costs are very expensive -- especially when you factor in some of the device giveaways."