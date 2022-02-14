Salesforce Safety Cloud debuts for event vaccination proof

Salesforce Safety Cloud, introduced last week, manages COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccination and health status data for users hosting conferences and marketing events. Later this year, Salesforce plans to add workplace tools that could help Salesforce users enforce vaccine mandates for in-person employees returning to work.

At the center of Safety Cloud is Dreampass, a vaccine passport that digitally marries identification and proof of vaccination with multifactor security. Users can also fold in health self-reports and manage contact tracing through Safety Cloud as well as automate building entry with Dreampass.

Salesforce Safety Cloud augments previous workplace tools released on Work.com that enable users to socialize while still following their companies' safety protocols and policies. Dreampass is integrated with CommonPass, a digital standard developed by the nonprofit Commons Project that has been adopted by governments of Hawaii, Germany and Aruba, among others, to validate health status of travelers.

Governments move slowly adopting standards for things like vaccine passes, said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO of analyst firm Valoir. Companies that want to move quickly and bring employees back to offices as well as host customer events but be compliant with local health protocols may have to rely on technology from companies like Salesforce instead of waiting for the public sector to agree on digital vaccine passport standards.

"One of the goals of Salesforce is to be on every desktop," Wetteman said. "What they're doing with Work.com and Slack is part of expanding to more users and more desktops within companies. So obviously, this is certainly one way to get there."

Salesforce designed Safety Cloud to be adaptable to new rules and regulations, as well as employer needs that might be additional to local mandates, said Geeta Nayyar, MD, Salesforce senior vice president and chief medical officer.

"It really offers a solution to evolving testing protocols involving vaccination and public health guidelines as they evolve," Nayyar said. "We've essentially found a way to automate that entire process in a way that's scalable, secure and that provides privacy for everyone involved."

Salesforce Safety Cloud aggregates testing data, proof of vaccination and health status reporting.