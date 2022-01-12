Customer data platform market heats up again

Customer data platforms will remain a priority for users' marketing tech stacks in 2022, if the biggest-ever funding rounds for CDP vendors are any indication.

2020 was tumultuous for CDP vendors, with employment growth at a standstill, according to CDP Institute research. During that time, some medium-sized CDP vendors hit their growth ceiling and sought to be acquired by companies that could grow their business, said CDP Institute founder David Raab. Several of those companies were acquired by the likes of Twilio, SAP, Upland, Sitecore and Optimizely. On Jan. 5, Vista Equity Partners acquired a majority stake in BlueConic.

While CDP acquisition activity quieted down in 2021 and few startups joined the sector, employee counts at existing vendors went up 6% in the first half and an additional 11% in the second.

That growth more than offset a lack of new vendors entering the sector, which typically accounts for expansion. Four CDP vendors, Amperity, mParticle, Totango and Treasure Data, also reported $100 million-plus funding rounds; only one other $100 million funding round had been reported since the research group's founding in 2016.

While things have been relatively quiet on the CDP merger and acquisition front since 2020, with the exception of BlueConic last week, Raab sees those big -- at least for CDP companies -- funding rounds as possible harbingers of more to come. Money is also easier to come by while tech stock rides a bull market.

Customer data platforms are in integral part of an organization's data-handling application stack.

"We haven't really seen much consolidation, but that seems to be where we're headed," Raab said. "There are some market leaders, but they've never really separated themselves from the pack. Now they really seem to be raising a lot of money and getting ready for that 'elimination round' where they try to set themselves up as substantially ahead of everybody else. We'll see how that happens for them."