ServiceNow-Qualtrics partnership tackles total experience

ServiceNow and Qualtrics today released jointly developed integrations on their respective platforms that are free to subscribers of both.

The new features include reference workflows available today to get users building automated ServiceNow customer and employee service workflows using Qualtrics voice of the customer data. Data visualization tools in ServiceNow that dashboard a user's Qualtrics sentiment data, customer and employee profile details, satisfaction insights and stakeholder feedback tools in the ServiceNow platform are planned for 2022.

The partnership combines customer experience and employee experience into one cloud environment, an industry-wide trend Gartner terms total experience.

In many cases, sales and customer service agents are using the same systems as customers when ordering with self-service apps solving problems with bots and other automation tools. Furthermore, many companies are investing in employee experience to keep their employees serving as positive brand representatives to customers, and to bolster retention during the ongoing "Great Resignation."

ServiceNow offers the workflow tools to automate onboarding, training, ITSM and customer service; Qualtrics provides analytics of both customer and employee feedback for users to fine-tune those processes. Together they offer analytics capabilities that few other tech vendors can match, said Gartner analyst Jason Wong.

"Employee experience is important to understand, and there are all sorts of tools to do that," Wong said. "But there are very few tools that can do both the customer and the employee experience within the same platform that present dashboard numbers, look at a process or workflow that touches the customer and employee -- or multiple employees -- and give you a readout. That is harder to come by."

Customer experience comprises a large portion of total experience.