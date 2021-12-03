Amazon Connect adds quick bot setup, call summarization

AWS's contact center as-a-service, Amazon Connect, added new features to bolster contact center agent productivity, more easily set up self-service bots, and to give contact center managers more automated insights into customer call transcripts.

AWS released a browser-based unified agent application, which aggregates services such as customer authentication, calls and chats with customer insights and knowledge articles into one interface. In preview is Amazon Lex Automated Chatbot Designer, which the company said reduces chatbot design from weeks to hours. It comes just two weeks after Google released its own quick-setup chatbot, "Bot-In-A-Box."

Chatbots still need fine-tuning and training once they're up and running, acknowledged Pasquale DeMaio, AWS general manager for Amazon Connect. What the quick-setup features do is automate the ingestion of data, as well as deploy AI to connect data about customer problems to the content that contains answers. For some users, it can eliminate weeks or months of work with third-party companies that set up chatbots, as well as the expense.

It can also potentially create more well-rounded bots, as Lex can ingest all of a user's data, while chatbots programmed by humans can only review and incorporate a finite amount of call-transcript data, DeMaio said.

AWS also released automated call summaries via its Contact Lens machine learning transcription service. The feature identifies and tags key parts of a customer conversation -- examples of which might be "customer issue," "outcome," or "action item" -- and displays a summary that can be expanded to the full call transcript. Agents can revisit the summary when following up with a customer and managers can retroactively understand the context of an interaction.

In aggregate, the features are "crowd pleasers," said Dan Miller, founder of Opus Research.

"Some of them are directed at recently emerging competitors that have carved out things like call summary as a valuable feature of a contact center platform," Miller said.

Automated call summaries replace short surveys that call agents are often asked to fill out to help managers understand customer issues and how to solve them. Mining data in summaries is not only far more detailed than quick surveys, Miller said, but it enables agents to skip the questionnaires and move on to the next customer.

"It's addressing agent productivity and customer experience at the same time." Miller said.