More marketing personalization from AWS, Pegasystems

AWS and Pegasystems added AI-powered capabilities for marketing personalization to their respective customer experience clouds.

AWS this week released intelligent user segmentation for Amazon Personalize, its managed machine learning service for marketing personalization that has its roots in Amazon's own product recommendation engine.

The tool uses machine learning to analyze a user's offerings and customers and segments them for marketing campaigns based on parameters such as preferences for different products, categories and brands. This work, for many marketers, often involves manual processes connecting disparate software tools; Amazon Personalize automates some of it and makes the interface marketer-friendly through simple-to-set-up "recipes."

With these new tools, launched during the Re:Invent conference, AWS can begin to catch up to the competition, said Liz Miller, Constellation Research analyst. But the company has a ways to go before it challenges the marketing personalization leaders such as Adobe.

"This basically summarizes personalization as baking cookies from Pillsbury pop-open dough instead of having to go make Nestle Toll House cookies from scratch," Miller said. "Nothing wrong with the Pillsbury chocolate chip cookie dough roll. For some organizations, that's the exactly what they need."

AWS also released 10 Amazon Personalize recommenders, or templates, for users in the media and entertainment vertical as well as in retail. These tools can quickly view the user's data, products and business contexts and build home-screen sections such as "recommended for you," "because you watched X, here's Y," as well as most-popular and best-seller lists.