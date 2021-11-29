Technology drives holiday shopping for retail, e-commerce

People came back to retail stores for Black Friday holiday shopping this year, with foot traffic up 48% compared with 2020, when not-yet-vaccinated shoppers kept their distance and bought gifts online.

That's the good news. The bad news for retailers is that foot traffic on Black Friday was still down 28% from pre-pandemic years, according to measurements of 40 billion global store visits by Sensormatic Solutions traffic monitoring and loss prevention technology. However, the traffic numbers from Labor Day to the Wednesday before Thanksgiving were closer to 2019 levels, said Brian Field, senior director of global retail consulting at Sensormatic Solutions.

"[The drop on Black Friday] was not unexpected for me," Field said. "Shoppers were telling us they wanted to stay a little bit away from crowds."

E-commerce merchants held on to last year's massive gains. This year's Black Friday data from Adobe shows web sales slightly down ($8.9 billion in 2020, compared with $9 billion in 2020), but it's because consumers started their Black Friday shopping early and spread it more evenly through the month of November. Results of a Sensormatic survey of 2,000 U.S. and Canadian consumers suggested that some even started their holiday shopping as early as September.

Adobe predicts that, overall, holiday shopping will be up 5% to 15% this year compared with last.

Salesforce said e-commerce activity on its users' sites also ticked up slightly (increasing 5% in the U.S. and 2% globally). At its sites, luxury handbags, footwear and furniture sales saw gains of 47%, 40% and 27%, respectively.