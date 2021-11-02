Microsoft Customer Experience Platform debuts

Microsoft's Customer Experience Platform is generally available today -- but don't look for it as a piece of cloud software that can be bought with a SKU.

Rather, the "customer experience platform" is a series of integrations between Dynamics 365 Marketing and its Customer Insights customer data platform (CDP), modules that can be added to Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM.

"The customer experience platform is only a term, it's not on a product list anywhere," said Tony White, founder of Ars Logica, an analyst and consultant firm. "It's only a description of those two components together, so those two things are, collectively, the 'customer experience platform.'"

White noted that it appears Microsoft is appealing to its own customers with the Microsoft Customer Experience Platform, not going after rivals such as Salesforce and Oracle. That's because to deploy the experience platform effectively, users will also likely need to tap into features of Microsoft Power Apps, Power Automate and Power BI to customize the platform to their business needs -- deep skills that are hallmarks of IT operations built on Microsoft applications.

Salesforce did something similar in 2018, bundling the Salesforce CDP with MuleSoft integrations at first called Customer 360 and Customer 360 Truth. Salesforce ultimately renamed Community Cloud as Experience Cloud and created a landing spot for those integrations, where users could set up customer self-service, partner and sales account portals.

The Microsoft CDP -- along with Microsoft's customer journey orchestration services -- comprise key technologies that enable automated personalization of AI-suggested content, offers and product recommendations. Other CX vendors such as Salesforce and Adobe offer them as well.

Neha Bajwa, Microsoft senior director of product marketing, said that journey orchestration will connect to Dynamics 365 Sales and Dynamics 365 Customer Service as well. She added that large customers in retail, consumer packaged goods and healthcare have been early adopters of the Microsoft Customer Experience Platform.