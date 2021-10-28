Salesforce Field Service adds scheduling, Lightning web tools

Salesforce Field Service has new features to help developers build consumer-like experiences, including self-service scheduling, digital signatures and Lightning Web Components.

Available now are Appointment Assistant Self-Service Scheduling, which enables users' customers to cancel appointments with a technician. Scheduling changes are based on user-defined rules such as "cancellations allowed up to 24 hours before the scheduled visit," which is key for technicians in trucks, who often follow meticulously planned routes with specific parts and tools loaded for a particular day's work.

Also available now in Salesforce Field Service -- formerly Lightning Field Service -- is Visual Remote Assistant Two-Way Video, which grew out of a partnership with TechSee, an AI computer vision company. This feature gives remote customer service agents or remote technicians access to a customer's smartphone video to diagnose and solve issues -- either an agent helping the customer directly, or a veteran technician remotely assisting a colleague in the field.

These Salesforce Field Service features, along with previous features such tracking maps that show customers where the technician is en route to their house or commercial facility, are the latest sign of a convergence of consumer-friendly contact center service and field service, which often have their own software and contract structure.

Two things are driving this trend: Field service needs to catch up to the expectations set by customer-centric consumer companies, and millennial generation decision-makers are demanding better field service and more control over the experience, explained Brent Leary, founder of CRM Essentials.

Salesforce Field Service enables two-way video between contact center agents or remote technicians and customers' smartphones.

"The ability to provide really great customer experience, when they need it, is going to be a game changer in terms of who can do that best," Leary said. "We all want as much control as possible over what we do and how we spend our time."

Of course, such features require a lot of back-end support. One example, said Paul Whitelam, general manager of field service management at Salesforce, is the appointment cancellation feature. To offer rescheduling availabilities, the platform needs access to a driver's planned routes as other service tickets come in. That data analysis has to be shown quickly in an app.

Remote assistance wave of customer service future Many vendors either have added or are in the process of adding remote video capabilities to their service platforms, said Predrag Jakovljevic, an analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. Both IFS and Zoho offer the feature in their customer service platforms. Who will be the early adopters of these features? "Almost anyone who needs to fix issues on complex assets," Jakovljevic said, "and in situations where some expert from a remote location can help you with the instructions or even remotely mark the parts to replace and show you how to do it using augmented reality." Another trend driving remote-assist features and better field service in general, both Leary and Whitelam said, is the staying power of remote work. Visual remote access makes the customer part of the service experience and can, in theory, reduce expensive in-person visits from technicians in trucks.