Twilio releases Engage marketing automation platform

Twilio plans to enter the crowded marketing automation market in the first quarter of 2022 with TwilIo Engage, which joins the company's sales and service clouds as the Twilio Customer Engagement Platform.

Twilio Engage will include features such as real-time behavioral insights, customer journey mapping and tools for campaign design and experimentation. The Segment customer data platform, which Twilio acquired last year for $3.2 billion, underpins the marketing automation features and drives the personalization features.

Currently, Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce lead marketing automation, with their respective acquisitions of Marketo, Eloqua and Pardot incorporated into their experience clouds. A cast of thousands of other vendors also offers apps and services to customize marketing campaigns.

There is room in technology buyers' tech stacks for more marketing automation tools, said Daniel Newman, Futurum Research founding partner. In fact, he said, companies may find themselves running more than one CDP -- one for marketing, another to cover other functions such as ERP. Twilio may not be going head-to-head with Adobe, Microsoft and Oracle's CDP, he said; its CDP -- and marketing tools -- might supplement them.

"There's what I would call system-of-record CDPs, and then there's your customer experience CDPs," Newman said. "Companies that are more ERP-based with a system-of-record, structured database CDP that are looking for unstructured social [media] and real-time communications integration? I could very realistically see systems like the [Oracle] Unity CDP, or Microsoft Customer Insights -- heavily tied to Dynamics -- concurrently running that and a Twilio."

Twilio Engage Journeys orchestrates marketing messaging based on customer behaviors.