HubSpot CRM adds B2B online payments processing

To build out its CRM platform, HubSpot will add no-code Stripe online payments processing later this year for U.S. users, along with new Operations Hub features, integrations with data sources such as Snowflake, as well as new data-governance features.

HubSpot Payments online payments processing, currently in beta, came through a partnership HubSpot forged with Stripe to enable no-code credit card and bank transfers, said Brad Greene, VP Commerce and Payments at HubSpot. HubSpot users in 41 countries can sync data with Stripe and generate quotes, but payments aren't built natively into the platform.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of HubSpot's small- and medium-sized business customers -- especially service-oriented HubSpot users with 100 employees or fewer -- hadn't set up digital commerce mechanisms. Instead, they managed invoices and payments through accounting departments with checks and wire transfers. Few had coded their own integrations with companies such as Stripe or PayPal.

"A lot of B2B services businesses aren't even selling online today," Greene said. "It's just not a channel that they put to work. We think they can open up new revenue streams and improve the customer experience by allowing their customers to buy and pay online."

CRM-based online payments processing doesn't constitute an e-commerce cloud, Greene said, but that doesn't preclude HubSpot from doing it in the future.

For now, though, SMBs aren't thinking about sophisticated e-commerce sites and the content to support it, said Liz Miller, analyst for Constellation Research. Instead, they're thinking more along the lines of getting off paper transactions and light automation such as configure-price-quote, where customers or sales reps can configure an order online and make a payment through a centralized CRM without Excel spreadsheets or the finance department.

"It's not e-commerce if you want to take an individual payment for a one-off service," Miller said. "If we strip away vendor language around commerce, it's about the transaction, and how much of that data can you get and can you make visible in a safe, secure space. That becomes a new model, a new way of thinking for sales, for marketing. This gets people closer to that frictionless transaction."