Qualtrics releases Experience ID customer profile platform

Qualtrics this week revealed the fruits of two acquisitions made earlier this year. Together, customer journey orchestration platform Usermind and conversational analytics platform Clarabridge will comprise Qualtrics Experience ID.

Experience ID features available now include customer profiles, customer segmentation across market slices such as verticals and geographies, personalization tools, automated workflows and sentiment detection. Qualtrics plans to roll out more complete features and integrations with Usermind and Clarabridge in 2022.

The $1.125 billion Clarabridge acquisition was completed October 1. Financial details of the Usermind acquisition, completed in July, were not disclosed. Qualtrics itself was acquired by SAP in January 2019 for $8 billion. SAP spun Qualtrics off last year, followed by an IPO last January that raised $1.55 billion.

That chain of events led to the release of Experience ID, which isn't a customer data platform (CDP), according to Brad Anderson, Qualtrics president of product and services. Yet it shares some common CDP features and capabilities.

Some of those CDP characteristics include data ingestion from other sources, such as CRM and HR systems of record; data aggregation into individual customer profiles for personalization; and consolidation of customer data collected from many channels such as social media, phone and text conversations. Anderson claimed the quality of Qualtrics data separates Experience ID from CDPs.

"We integrate with a number of CDPs," Anderson said. "We're different from CDPs in that that we're really focused on that experience data. We collect a unique data set, where we understand sentiment, emotion and effort."