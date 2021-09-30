Amazon Connect adds voice ID, agent assist features

Amazon Connect continues its advance into the contact center as a service market by adding two data-intensive features that tap into AWS's cloud infrastructure: Amazon Connect Voice ID and Amazon Connect Wisdom, an agent-assist tool.

Both features are available today. Another feature that manages high-volume outbound calls, texts and emails is in preview.

Amazon Connect's big advantage over contact center as a service (CCaaS) competitors, said Opus Research founder Dan Miller, is its built-in prospective customer base of AWS users -- for whom integration issues are lessened, as Amazon Connect is native to that cloud.

"They want to target companies that are already using AWS in some way, shape or form, and have the sales people knock on the door and say 'Hey, did you know by hitting this radio button on your AWS developer console, you can activate a full-fledged contact center?'"

'Wisdom' surfaces potential answers Amazon Connect Wisdom surfaces information that might solve a caller's issue, when used in conjunction with Contact Lens, the AWS service that transcribes and analyzes incoming calls with natural language processing AI. Amazon Connect Wisdom also avails a search field to agents for use when the right information doesn't display. Amazon Connect Wisdom offers customer service agents suggested answers derived from voice recognition as a conversation unfolds, as well as a search field that enables agents to look up answers. The tool connects to existing knowledge bases or can assemble content into its own repository, said Pasquale DeMaio, general manager of Amazon Connect at AWS. Amazon Connect has integrations with customer experience platforms such as Salesforce and ServiceNow, the two most commonly integrated agent desktops. Medium-size businesses lean toward an integrated Amazon Connect stack, DeMaio said, while larger customers often use platforms like Salesforce -- or have built their own agent desktops -- and will integrate tools like Wisdom into those existing applications. AWS claims that Amazon Connect users conduct 10 million customer interactions per day. Miller said Amazon Connect has evolved from a bare-bones services when it was released in 2017 to packages that are easier to set up. One example of this is Contact Lens, which in addition to performing call analytics also redacts customer information protected by regulation -- an essential need for contact centers. This and aggressive pay-as-you-go pricing that scales up during busy times such as holidays, has made Amazon Connect a formidable CCaaS competitor. "There isn't as much of a construction project as there used to be," Miller said. "What we're seeing now is sort of the older and wiser Amazon Connect, in terms of packaging and pricing." Miller added, though, that an Amazon takeover of the CCaaS market is unlikely, at least in the near term. The CCaaS landscape is growing, he said, potentially to a $100 billion total annual revenue size, and there are so many competitors -- and so many contact centers that have invested in non-AWS applications and hardware -- that the mixed-vendor stack will be around for some time to come. CCaaS vendors who build the frameworks that accommodate customers mixing different features and services from a multitude of companies will be the winners, he said.