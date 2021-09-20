Oracle Fusion Marketing enables campaign orchestration

Oracle plans to release campaign orchestration middleware, named Fusion Marketing, early next year. The application will tap the company's customer data platform to inform marketing campaign segments and deliver AI-vetted leads to salespeople based on analysis of activity data.

Oracle Fusion Marketing is part of Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX), and should not be confused with Oracle Marketing, its main marketing cloud that arose from acquisitions, including Eloqua, Responsys and Maxymiser. Fusion Marketing will include automation tools to guide marketers through campaign creation, and it will crunch customer data from both first-party marketing sources and third-party advertising. AI tools recommend content for marketers to use in campaigns, matching it to industry verticals.

Machine learning AI shows up in several other phases of Oracle Fusion Marketing campaign orchestration, said Katrina Gosek, Oracle vice president of CX product strategy.

"You can leverage AI models there for identifying next-best offers for customers or prospects; AI machine learning is part of that," Gosek said. "We also have intelligence for things like how to choose the best subject line for email that you're sending so that it actually will perform best. That leverages AI models as well."

Oracle makes AI tools and frameworks available for users who want to deploy them on their own, or as pre-built embedded AI and machine learning capabilities.

"We find that people want both," Gosek said.

Oracle Fusion Marketing sorts leads and delivers them to salespeople by applying AI to behavioral data from marketing and advertising activities.