Salesforce automation tools for 2022: RPA, document ingestion

Salesforce automation tools planned for next year include robotic process automation, document scanning and ingestion into the Salesforce platform, and low-code business process automation.

Previews of the tools came in advance of next week's Dreamforce virtual user conference. The upcoming features address customer requests for Salesforce automation that spans complex workflows across multiple employees, such as the approval and documentation processes for a mortgage, said John Kucera, Salesforce senior vice president of product management.

"One of the things we've been hearing from our customers is they need to not just [automate] little bits of tasks within Salesforce and integrate it to another system -- they want to have entire multiuser workflows that span a lot of people in one system in one process," Kucera said. "They need it to be automated, they need it to be integrated, and they need to have this in one place to monitor and extend. That's been a big focus for us."

Salesforce has maintained a series of low-code automation tools over the years under the name Flow, with Flow Builder and Process Builder being the most recent to evolve from its Lightning platform. Flow Orchestrator, now in beta and due next year, offers more sophisticated multistep, multiuser workflow automation with the familiar Flow drag-and-drop interface.