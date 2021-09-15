Salesforce Marketing Cloud to get analytics boost

Salesforce Marketing Cloud users get a bevy of new personalization tools, Datorama analytics and an AI feature that taps the customer data platform to score customer engagement.

Salesforce released a long list of Marketing Cloud features in advance of next week's Dreamforce virtual user conference. Integrations between Datorama, the marketing analytics suite Salesforce acquired in 2018, and the Salesforce CDP as well as between Datorama and the Salesforce Interaction Studio personalization engine (formerly Evergage) top the list in terms of importance, said Liz Miller, principal analyst at Constellation Research.

These integrations tap first-party data in the CDP to understand what marketing activities drive revenue and how to more effectively personalize customer experiences across channels such as email, social media and advertising.

"It doesn't sound as fun or as sexy as some of the other [Dreamforce news], but it's important for marketers because it focuses our work, and it makes our day-to-day work of marketing that much easier," said Miller, as marketers increasingly need to tie their efforts to bottom-line results and not just guess which of their budget spends effectively drive revenue.

"Datorama can ingest data from internal sources, from the CDP, from all of your advertising sources, and from all of your revenue touchpoints," she said. "You can start to see if a [marketing activity] is something that helps move the needle, or not."

AI continues to be a priority Another marketing tool that taps CDP data is Einstein Engagement Scoring, which utilizes AI to determine a user's most active customers and segment them. Marketers can then work on improving engagement and conversion with less-active customers, or can actively promote to their most loyal customers based on analysis from the CDP. Interaction Studio also now integrates to the Salesforce Experience Cloud. New templates enable users to set up personalized experiences for customers at the point of sale in retail locations, at ATMs and with contact centers. Coming next year will be Interaction Studio integration with CRM, which will offer sales and service teams insights on customer activity and provide next-best actions for optimizing customer experiences. Also due in 2022 is Einstein Designer, which taps AI to generate content that will be "engaging" and "relevant," according to Salesforce. "AI has become critically important to the marketer," said Mike Kostow, Salesforce Marketing Cloud executive vice president and general manager, who added that 60% of 8,227 marketers Salesforce surveyed in May and June indicated that they either were already using AI for marketing campaigns or plan to. "That's significant. It has helped to inform our roadmap, and our innovations."