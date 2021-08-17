Initial Salesforce-Slack integrations: Sales, service, marketing

The nine-month wait is over: Salesforce users finally get a look at how Slack will be integrated into the platform, as the company announced its initial integrations with the team collaboration app.

Salesforce-Slack integrations going into pilot this fall include those with Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud and Sales Cloud. Salesforce plans to release a Slack-Tableau analytics integration this fall, and a number of partners such as DocuSign, Gainsight and Vidyard released Salesforce apps that integrate with Slack.

Salesforce announced its intention to acquire Slack last December. It closed the $27.7 billion deal last month, and it was by far its largest -- the second-biggest being the $15.7 billion Tableau acquisition in 2019. Salesforce users should expect much tighter integrations with Slack than with Tableau or MuleSoft, given the price tag of the acquisition, said Gartner analyst Jason Wong.

The difference between Slack and Salesforce's previous attempts to foster team collaboration such as Chatter and Quip, Wong said, is that those previous features were just that: features. Slack is an app that has proven it can be sold as a standalone offering.

"It also allows Salesforce to have a tip-of-the-spear attack on the employee digital workplace application front," Wong said. "Slack allows them to have that footprint from a productivity collaboration in a workstream management perspective. That obviously goes head to head against Microsoft, but Salesforce's approach will be starting from areas of strength, which is front office -- sales, service marketing and all the operations around these key functions."