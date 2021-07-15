Salesforce to pull plug on Audience Studio DMP

Salesforce has apparently pulled the plug on its Audience Studio data management platform.

"Salesforce can confirm that Audience Studio is no longer available for purchase," a Salesforce spokesperson said in an email.

Salesforce built its DMP from the $700 million cash-and-stock acquisition of Krux in 2016. The company hasn't yet updated its Audience Studio pages to reflect the change, and didn't divulge what current users can expect for support moving forward. In a statement, Salesforce put new emphasis on its customer data platform (CDP), which traffics in first-party data that users collect themselves.

DMPs are a crucial piece of the adtech ecosystem. They enable users to buy digital ads that get served to people in particular demographics or market segments using anonymized, third-party data collected from browser cookies.

Analysts say the coming end of the Salesforce DMP could possibly signal a long-tail end for programmatic advertising, the automated bidding and purchasing of web ads. More likely, programmatic will continue in some form as tech vendors determine new ways to segment users without personally identifiable information.

Programmatic advertising is built on monitoring browser behavior, and for now, third-party cookies. The model offers buyers the ability to analyze an ad's effectiveness targeting particular audiences, yet ad sellers can keep their data anonymized.

In light of privacy regulations, Google likely deprecating third-party cookies in the world's most-used browser and Apple's roadblocks to cross-app tracking, the value of third-party data is sinking fast; when consumers opt out of tracking, third-party data is diluted.

"Salesforce's decision to sunset Audience Studio is a significant change of course, and a signal that the company sees more opportunity on the sell-side and will play a diminished role in the future of addressable advertising," said Gartner analyst Andrew Frank. "Most consumer brands ... will apparently have to look elsewhere for post-cookie solutions to [find] efficient digital media targeting and measurement on the open web."

The Salesforce DMP segmented anonymized groups of people who saw ads and analyzed their attributes -- such as what devices they used -- for programmatic ad buys.