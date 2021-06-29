E-commerce giant Shopify upgrades Liquid, dev tools

Shopify grew so much in the past year and a half that its market capitalization now exceeds SAP's. Shopify users will reap benefits from that wild growth, as the Canadian e-commerce cloud platform vendor has revamped its web storefront, created developer tools and invested in infrastructure to make sites work faster and expand their global reach.

The e-commerce platform updated its no-code e-commerce storefront editing tools for its bread-and-butter SMB users, making the stores modular and flexible for web and mobile app display. It also released new low-code and custom-code tools to give developers more control over store templates -- called themes -- in a move to attract enterprise customers. Some of those will want to try the more developer-centric headless commerce approach, which decouples the web store from content management.

Shopify also will soon release Hydrogen, a React framework on which developers can build custom storefronts as well as Oxygen, a platform to host them. Shopify also announced investments in infrastructure that will make sites run faster globally through what will be more than 100 server locations regions. Added to the infrastructure are rewritten checkout APIs that the company claims will enable any store owner to sell 300,000 items in eight minutes.

New customizations built into Shopify Liquid, the platform's underlying templating language, subdivide web and mobile app pages into sections. That customization is accessible to developers coding Shopify Liquid, or through no-code merchant editor tools and app extensions managers. Shopify, which launched in 2006, is calling the feature releases around Tuesday's Unite developer conference "Storefront 2.0."

"It does appear to be a pretty major change," said Jordan Jewell, an IDC analyst. Other e-commerce cloud website hosts such as Squarespace have relaunched their platforms to keep up with startups, he said. "It wasn't going to cut it to do an incremental update."

The pandemic pushed adoption of e-commerce platforms across the board, Jewell said, and the sector was experiencing growth prior to the spread of COVID-19. Shopify, one of the largest e-commerce platforms, was in position to capitalize on e-commerce's rapid 2020 expansion, as new clients came to the company and existing customers rapidly expanded their businesses. The one area Shopify probably needed to invest in was supporting enterprise customers, Jewell said, and this latest round of improvements addresses that.