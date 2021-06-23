Salesforce previews low-code, pro-code developer tools

New Salesforce developer tools slated for summer, winter and spring platform releases include a low-code compliance tool that developers and non-developers can use, more developer-centric features, and a gathering place where users can coordinate their development efforts.

On the Salesforce low-code side, Einstein Data Detect employs AI to find data such as Social Security, credit card or driver's license numbers and other personally identifiable information (PII) protected under law.

Often, both customers and employees enter such data points into the wrong field on a form or screen. While proactive security measures can lock down PII when it's entered in the correct field, those measures can't help when data has been pasted in, for example, a free-text field, said Ryan Ellis, Salesforce SVP of Platform. Tools made with Einstein Data Detect can surface PII and help admins identify those issues and correct them.

"Anything that has the word 'Einstein' on it is about automation," said Gartner analyst Jason Wong. "Einstein Data Detect is one way to help with removing some of the manual steps in order to adhere to regulatory and compliance requirements."

Einstein Data Detect will be available with the upcoming summer release of the Salesforce platform. Coming next winter will be a major release, Dynamic Interactions, a series of 150 low-code application building blocks.