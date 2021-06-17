Salesforce adds more HR, employee tools to Work.com

Salesforce claims it will stay out of the human resources cloud business for now, but the company continues to add features to Work.com that directly affect HR and employee experiences.

Coming in July, Salesforce Work.com will release HR Service Center, a package of tools that enables users to customize processes such as onboarding or applying for short-term leave. Also coming are AI-powered Employee Concierge Bots, which can answer common questions, search content repositories and escalate problems that can't be solved with automation.

Planned for November release are Wellbeing, which includes a bot that checks in on employees, points them to content that may help reduce stress and gives managers a heads-up to help take steps to prevent employee burnout; Work.com Talent, which organizes skills' development into Trailhead-style courses, complete with badges; and Service Catalog, which takes requests for things like office supplies and new furniture and creates an IT ticket-style workflow.

Salesforce resurrected the long-dormant Work.com domain during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Salesforce aggregated disparate tools for remote workers under the Work.com umbrella, including an online desktop, contact tracing and a place for employers to post return-to-work policies.

Most of the Work.com features were borne from Salesforce's own needs, homegrown to support Salesforce employees who worked from home during the pandemic, said Patrick Stokes, Salesforce Platform executive vice president and general manager.

Salesforce Work.com's Service Desk enables users to configure requests for basic office needs, similar to how an IT service desk does tickets.

Salesforce created the Wellbeing bot, for example, as a method to assess, measure or address remote employee burnout. While the company had "top-down" ways to do that with management meetings, the bot provides a more proactive, confidential "pulse check" for individual employees, Stokes said.

Content to help employees manage stress and anxiety will be provided by expert partners such as Thrive Global and others.