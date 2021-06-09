Salesforce Industries rolls out banking AI compliance tools

Salesforce, which now offers 12 vertical-specific industry clouds, added customer features to several of them this week, including AI tools to enable financial services compliance and healthcare appointment management.

Salesforce Industries, the company's business unit charged with vertical clouds, released Corporate and Investment Banking for Financial Services Cloud. This specialized set of features for money managers includes Einstein Relationship Insights, which connects the various stakeholders in complex account relationships. The AI helps tag sensitive data and manages how and with whom it is shared, for both competitive and compliance purposes.

Also included in the release is investment-banking specific Tableau dashboards showing pipeline, deals, tasks and interactive summaries for salespeople.

Part of the financial feature set is an AI tool to detect client information protected by regulations or data that needs to remain nonpublic as deals are negotiated, said Jujhar Singh, Salesforce Industry Clouds executive vice president and general manager.

Also new to Salesforce Industries is Provider Network Management for Health Cloud, which enables insurers to credential and onboard clinicians. Intelligent Appointment Management centralizes scheduling for healthcare providers with AI to reduce booking bottlenecks and no-shows, and also gives contact center agents a set of booking tools.