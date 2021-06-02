Salesforce plugs CDP, WhatsApp into marketing, e-commerce

Salesforce has tacked 360 onto its Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud brands and added a bevy of new integrations to go with the name change, some available today, and other improvements due in the coming months.

Marketing Cloud 360 users get an integration with the newly rebranded Salesforce CDP (customer data platform) this month, along with new connections to WhatsApp for messaging as well as to the SnapChat Audience Match ad platform. The Marketing Cloud 360 CDP integration enables marketers to take data from the other Salesforce clouds -- as well as the Salesforce loyalty programs or third-party competitors -- to deliver more personalized experiences, said Michael Kostow, executive vice president and general manager of Salesforce Marketing Cloud 360.

"To be able to bring first-party [CDP] data to the party is an important move for brands prepping for the cookie apocalypse," said Liz Miller, an analyst at Constellation Research.

"Snapchat Audience Match is a nice addition -- Snapchat is doing some interesting things in the world of augmented reality and brand engagement with content," she said. "The WhatsApp integration is a bit of a catch-up in my opinion; leading platforms that lean into connecting engagement with service solutions have [already have] mastered this."

Salesforce also integrated Interaction Studio, its personalization engine, and Loyalty Management to the Salesforce CDP. With this connection, Salesforce Loyalty Management users can serve more relevant, up-to-date offers to their frequent-flier customers via Interaction Studio as fresh data passes through the CDP.

Making Interaction Studio and Loyalty Management work together effectively requires more than a simple CRM connection can provide, Miller said.

"It takes data and intelligence from sources that really should not be part of a sales-performance customer relationship management tool," Miller said. "Tight integration between a CDP and the execution layers is a good move."