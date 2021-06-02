SAP Upscale Commerce gets reboot

SAP has bet that a makeover of Upscale Commerce, its 3-year-old SaaS package that competes with Shopify, will attract more online brand startups and midmarket users.

Upscale Commerce, a part of SAP Commerce Cloud, competes with Shopify Plus, which gives enterprise merchant users more support, flexibility and access to more of the underlying code than its small-business offering. Upscale Commerce does not refer to luxury items being sold online, but rather that the package is supposed to enable businesses to "scale up."

SAP Upscale Commerce features include one-click translation of websites into iOS or Android mobile apps, AI tools to personalize and orchestrate customer journeys, order management and payments processing.

After SAP did a study of the global e-commerce market landscape last year, it concluded that no single product -- such as SAP Commerce Cloud -- can fit all business sizes and geographies, said Nuno Pedro, global head of commerce solutions at SAP. That led to the relaunch of Upscale Commerce with more midmarket-friendly updates to make it more attractive to companies with revenue that ranges from $1 million to $5 billion.

They're going after established brands that have a business model, maybe [a mix of] in-store and online, or companies thinking of going direct-to-consumer. Not entrepreneurs. Jordan Jewell Analyst, IDC

IDC analyst Jordan Jewell said Upscale Commerce fell on hard times the last few years because it requires a focus on small business that is difficult for SAP, a technology company that also caters to the largest enterprises. Going after the midmarket could be a right-sized ambition for SAP Commerce Cloud and the Upscale Commerce SaaS package, Jewell said. Its success will depend on how SAP educates its sales team and resellers on how to sell a product that costs a tenth of what SAP Commerce Cloud typically costs.

"SAP does much better with enterprise companies -- not companies that are one or two people," Jewell said. "They're going after established brands that have a business model, maybe [a mix of] in-store and online, or companies thinking of going direct-to-consumer. Not entrepreneurs."