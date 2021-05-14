Salesforce rebrands CDP, adds marketing features

Salesforce's marketing-oriented customer data platform has features planned for release in June to facilitate more granular segmentation, analytics and integrations with outside data sources.

Enhanced segmentation features make it straightforward for marketers -- as opposed to IT staff building SQL database queries on behalf of them -- to remix new groups of customers with a drag-and-drop interface.

One example of this could be breaking out a group of prospective campaign customers who are loyal top spenders with a propensity to make purchases according to AI predictions, who previously made e-commerce purchases and clicked on a particular product on a website, said Robin Grochol, senior vice president of product management for Salesforce Marketing Cloud.

The company also renamed it the Salesforce CDP. Up to now, it had been called Customer 360 Audiences. Salesforce released its CDP last year, joining a crowded marketplace that includes SAP, Adobe, Microsoft and Oracle, as well as dozens of independent CDP smaller vendors and some upstart platform contenders sprouting from new mergers, such as Twilio Segment.

The Salesforce CDP rebrand will reduce confusion among prospective users, said Rebecca Wettemann, CEO of Valoir, an independent analyst firm.

Salesforce recognizes that integration and intelligence are the key battlegrounds for differentiation. Rebecca WettemannCEO, Valoir

"It's significant," Wettemann said. "Salesforce recognizes that both existing customers and those outside the Salesforce flock need to understand what Salesforce offers -- calling this a CDP is making it clearer."

The Salesforce CDP is built on the Salesforce Platform -- meaning it can ingest customer data from all the Salesforce clouds such as customer service and CRM, as well as from external sources outside the Salesforce platform. For now, Salesforce is focused on features that serve Marketing Cloud users.

That does not preclude Salesforce from making it more of a general-purpose CDP in the future, with features tailored to users in other lines of business such as sales and customer service, said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute. He said that Salesforce users who haven't yet bought other CDP tools will be the most likely users of the Salesforce CDP -- for now -- and those who already have third-party CDPs in place probably won't be inclined to rip and replace.