Salesforce low-code features in beta; GA slated for winter

The Salesforce Platform team has released a low-code tool for users to explore while waiting for the planned final release in the next major release this coming winter.

Dynamic Interactions, previewed last December, went into beta today. The low-code interface -- not to be confused with the similarly named Dynamic Actions forms tool -- enables admins and other line-of-business users to combine data sets and create apps with them. One example Salesforce offers is to combine company data and maps to show a company's location.

Some 150 pre-made Salesforce low-code building blocks come with Dynamic Interactions, including lists, maps, Einstein AI widgets and other tools. Developers can set up the modules for their own Salesforce shops so employees can build apps to automate work tasks or, in the case of the Einstein AI tools, perform predictions, set up bots or run analytics.

Previously, developers would have had to build these custom modules themselves.

In the last year during the pandemic, Salesforce users have built 1.36 million low-code apps, which represents a "significant acceleration" in usage, said Ryan Ellis, senior vice president of product management at the vendor.

"We've dramatically simplified the process of building apps so the components can communicate with each other and pass data back and forth and react to the user's actions," Ellis said. "Customers are spanning all different industries and sizes, and people are making use of low-code tools across them."

In March, Salesforce servers executed 420 billion API calls for Salesforce Flows, which are low-code business process automations that users can build. That's more than double from March 2020, Ellis said, which points to sharp growth in interest for low-code capabilities in Salesforce.

More information on Salesforce low-code tools will be revealed at the May 26 Low Code Love virtual conference.

Salesforce Dynamic Actions offer low-code building blocks to combine data sets to offer at-a-glance information, such as this order management tool that shows customer contact information and maps the location.