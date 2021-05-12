Oracle CX adds subscription management, 3-D ad measurement

As B2B and B2C companies that survived the pandemic build on the automated, touchless revenue streams they've built in the last year, one model looks to be popular: Subscriptions. They can be applied to everything, from Netflix, phone plans, service and maintenance contracts, to cloud software and recurring deliveries.

Oracle CX released today a handful of features to more easily set up subscriptions and run analytics on subscriptions in process to predict which customers might not renew so they can be given attention and encouraged to re-up their subscriptions. Oracle also released self-service tools for users to give customers the ability to sign up, cancel or suspend subscriptions during times such as production lulls or holiday periods.

Features like these are part of a larger trend in which tech vendors have begun to connect subscription tools to e-commerce systems. E-commerce platforms handle payments, but they aren't necessarily equipped to handle complex B2B pricing and billing as well as customer-controlled renewals and upgrades, said Forrester analyst Kate Leggett.

"Products are being sold more and more as subscriptions," Leggett said. "Media, entertainment, even heavy equipment -- you can buy jet engines from BMW and Rolls-Royce as 'power by the hour' usage. Caterpillar sells heavy machinery by usage -- it's basically a rental model. Subscriptions allow you to ramp up and ramp down usage in a flexible way."

Subscription tools in Oracle CX give users configuration, analytics and reporting capabilities.