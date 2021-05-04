Pegasystems to release Process AI amid hyperautomation surge

The latest Pega Infinity software suite includes new process AI features in the low-code Pega Platform that apply real-time AI, event stream processing, machine learning and natural language processing to business actions.

Pegasystems' intelligent automation features -- part of the Pega Process AI feature set -- automates applications such as healthcare claims processing, financial fraud detection and IoT-connected device analysis. The features come amid a surge in the market for technologies that enable "hyperautomation."

The CRM and robotic process automation (RPA) vendor unveiled Pega Infinity 8.6 today at the PegaWorld Inspire virtual conference. Pegasystems first introduced the Process AI capabilities on April 13; they will become generally available when the new Infinity version is released by the end of the second quarter, the vendor said.

"AI works best when it supports and furthers human intelligence," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO of Pegasystems, in his opening keynote at the conference. "AI finds new ways to optimize and improve your processes."