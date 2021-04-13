Qualtrics XM/OS ties together experience data for users

Qualtrics, newly independent of SAP, continues rapid-fire feature releases with Qualtrics XM/OS, what the company is calling an "operating system" for customer and employee experience data, as well as new AI and integration tools.

The Qualtrics XM/OS connects existing XM Directory, iQ and xFlow features together in one cloud. XM Directory manages employee and customer profiles and each one's associated data. IQ, Qualtrics' analytics suite, adds an updated sentiment analysis algorithm to better measure respondents' beliefs and emotions. XFlow is a low-code actions engine that enables Qualtrics users to automate response actions based on customer feedback in 130 applications including Slack, Teams, Zendesk and ServiceNow.

On top of reconfiguring these services as one operating system, Qualtrics adds new prebuilt AI tools for customers in different verticals to measure customer feedback. Also new are preconfigured xFlow actions and integrations to address customer problems when they arise.

This batch of Qualtrics features is the third since the company was spun off from SAP and then offered a stock IPO in late January. Earlier this month, Qualtrics generalized its one-to-one experience data tools for B2B use, which typically uses a many-to-many model as selling teams interact with customer buying teams. Just a few weeks after the IPO, Qualtrics entered the vaccine management market with its own appointment booking tool, competing with the likes of Salesforce, Microsoft and ServiceNow.

Qualtrics' association with SAP probably helped move its product roadmap along; now that the pre-IPO quiet period is over, it's all coming out, said Alan Webber, an analyst at IDC. The company also recently announced a strategic partnership with SAP competitor ServiceNow, and more of those are likely to come as it asserts its independence.

This is establishing Qualtrics as a separate brand. Alan WebberAnalyst, IDC

"This is establishing Qualtrics as a separate brand that is still connected to SAP, but this is the direction they're heading," Webber said. "It also signals to the market they're open to partnerships other than SAP as they go forward."