Microsoft pushes deeper into Dynamics 365 industry clouds

Microsoft Dynamics 365 users in several vertical industries will soon get their own clouds to fast-track customer experience improvements.

On Tuesday, Microsoft said new clouds for retail and financial services are in preview; clouds for manufacturing and nonprofits will be available in the near future. Microsoft released a healthcare cloud last fall.

The industry clouds were built with experts from each vertical working alongside engineers to address workflows and technology challenges specific to each. They include common data models, cross-cloud connectors, workflows, APIs, and industry-specific components and standards. They connect to cloud services such as Microsoft 365 and Teams, Azure, the Power Platform app builder, Dynamics 365 and security tools.

Development of new industry clouds was underway before COVID-19 forced remote work and accelerated digital transformations for many companies, said Satish Thomas, Microsoft vice president of engineering, during a virtual launch event for the industry clouds. But the pandemic spurred fresh urgency in their development.

Microsoft's industry clouds arrive in the wake of Salesforce and Oracle, who offered their own industry clouds for CX. Salesforce acquired Vlocity last year and quickly rolled out four new vertical clouds for telecommunications, media, government and utilities. Oracle rolled out a telco cloud, and while nothing further has been officially announced, the next industries could look a lot like Salesforce's list.

The pandemic drove these industry vertical clouds to market because Salesforce, Oracle and Microsoft users had to shift priorities quickly and didn't have time to whittle down choices of applications, services and functionality to figure out what they really needed, said Nicole France, analyst for Constellation Research.

"[Each industry] has significant operational differences and priorities," France said. "It makes sense that software vendors are going to look across these vast suites of applications they have and find faster, more tailored ways of helping their customers get what they want, quickly."