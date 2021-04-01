Qualtrics adds XM tools for marketing, service, B2B sales users

Qualtrics XM platform users in sales, service and marketing will get new features April 13 as the voice of the customer technology vendor moves quickly after being spun off by SAP.

Qualtrics XM users for B2B sales teams -- which typically sell to buying teams, not individuals -- get Account-Based Relationship Diagnostic, a tool that aggregates buying-team data into one view to offer a snapshot of a customer's overall "health." It draws upon Qualtrics XM data harvested from many different touchpoints, including sales and service, and offers AI-generated suggestions on how to get accounts back on track, and actions to keep healthy accounts going strong.

Such customer data aggregation was already being done by some large B2B customers, said Jay Choi, chief product officer at Qualtrics. Qualtrics previously was set up more for one-to-one surveys, however, so it took some back-end work to aggregate Qualtrics data to accomplish it. Account-Based Relationship Diagnostic puts it all together in one dashboard.

Another new feature, Relational Customer Experience (CX), analyzes customer sentiment and activity at different touchpoints as customers register feedback, to enable users to troubleshoot areas in the customer journey.

Tools like these are potentially powerful because they accelerate the feedback loop at a time when it is needed, said Predrag Jakovljevic, principal analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. He, along with Choi, said that annual surveys had already been on their way out before the pandemic.

Since the pandemic, comparing year-to-year data isn't necessarily useful anymore because people's behavior changed so much that it renders some pre-pandemic data irrelevant. AI can step into the breach to analyze more recent data to spot trends, giving businesses that have had setbacks during the last year decision support to improve CX and remove obstacles to sales and experience improvement.

"It reminds me of the trend in talent management, where many companies no longer do only major annual or 6-month performance reviews, but rather do continual performance feedback to employees on a daily or weekly basis," Jakovljevic said. "The pandemic has rendered some AI methods useless, but some others were fine, like demand sensing and the ability to adapt based on trends."