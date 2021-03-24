Acquia digital experience platform adds CX-friendly tools

Acquia users now can see how a flurry of acquisitions and transition from web content management to digital experience all fit together in the Acquia Experience Platform, which was unveiled today.

The Acquia Experience Platform comprises the Acquia CMS, Cloud IDE developer sandbox, its cloud platform and Site Studio, a low-code Drupal website builder built from Cohesion, acquired in 2019. These services fall under Acquia's Drupal Cloud. Acquia's customer data platform, personalization tools and marketing campaign tools fall under the Acquia Marketing Cloud.

Together, the Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud make up the Acquia Open DXP, or digital experience platform.

The Site Studio tools have often been cited as Acquia's means to enable new marketer and business users of Drupal, long known as a developer-grade tool, to quickly spin up Drupal sites and pages. Site Studio now ships with more than 70 prebuilt templates of the most commonly used site components on Acquia to move content to live pages -- and to migrate between sites -- in a WYSIWYG drag-and-drop fashion without involving developers.

"Site Studio is a differentiating capability," Gartner analyst Irina Guseva said. "Since the inception of [web content management] as a market, the struggle around how time-consuming and cumbersome the templating process is has always been part of the picture."

Companies such as Acquia and Optimizely must modernize their original web content management tools and morph them into digital experience platforms to deliver content and marketing campaigns to a constantly proliferating population of devices.