Optimizely shores up DX platform with Zaius CDP acquisition

Optimizely, the digital experience platform formerly known as Episerver, acquired the Zaius customer data platform to provide its users with deeper insight into customer activity.

The acquisition sum was not disclosed. The transaction is complete.

CDPs take in customer data from sources such as customer service, CRM and e-commerce applications, and feed it back into marketing automation tools and other systems that need real-time views of customer activity. CDPs are now table stakes for digital experience platforms, said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute. But it's the extras that distinguish one from another.

Zaius offers more than 50 prebuilt connectors to e-commerce platforms such as Shopify and data clouds such as Snowflake, as well as 125 prebuilt marketing orchestration "recipes," which coordinate data flow between platforms for campaigns. Those will ultimately help Optimizely users, and more importantly, the integrators that help them put together their technology stacks, chief product officer Justin Anovick said.

Zaius also has analytics tools, which likely made it an attractive acquisition candidate, Raab said.

Easily deployed analytics for the end user is part of a bigger trend, said Predrag Jakovljevic, analyst at Technology Evaluation Centers. More and more, digital experience platform vendors include these tools to woo customers.

"Companies are looking to make the data in these CDPs power predictive analytics efforts," Jakovljevic said. "Users are beginning to expect insights in real time, in the user experience of the types of tools they use every day, such as CRM, martech and call center agent desktops. The more a software provider can use the data from a CDP and embed those predictive and prescriptive insights at the point of interaction, the more competitive advantage they will have."