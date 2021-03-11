ServiceNow Customer Service Management grows in Quebec

ServiceNow Customer Service Management users get a bag of new workflow automation features in the company's yearly platform update, which launched today.

The release, titled Quebec, includes mobile messaging support for popular social media channels, including Facebook, WhatsApp and Line, following suit with competitors such as Zendesk. Also front and center is Engagement Messenger, which enables users to embed customer self-service actions on webpages or mobile apps such as chatbots, intelligent AI search, knowledge base content, a service catalog, case management and appointment booking.

Also of interest to customer service teams is Process Optimization, a feature ServiceNow is introducing across its platform popular with ITSM users, not just for customer-facing agents. The low-code flowchart-style workflow tool can take customer service processes and log data, and peg them to performance metrics so managers can see how their service organizations are performing and where bottlenecks need to be addressed.

The new features follow last year's introduction of ServiceNow's contact center as a Service (CCaaS), and new hooks into Adobe Experience Manager, as well as Salesforce, which enabled customer service agents to work remotely during the pandemic. The CCaaS married ServiceNow's back-end platform with Amazon Connect.

ServiceNow's position in the contact center market is relatively new, Gartner analyst Thomas Murphy said. It will, however, grow as these features and others from recent acquisitions such as Loom and Attivio roll into ServiceNow Customer Service Management, he predicted.

ServiceNow Customer Service Management Process Optimization enables customer service users to peg processes to key metrics for their contact centers.