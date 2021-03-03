Upland Software acquires BlueVenn marketing automation CDP

Upland Software completed an acquisition of BlueVenn, a marketing automation-centric customer data platform, this week for $54.3 million in cash.

Upland hosts more than 20 cloud applications for a variety of work tasks, including document management, voice of the customer, email and mobile marketing, request for proposal response and CRM phone integration. BlueVenn was a highly regarded midmarket CDP, said David Raab, founder of the CDP Institute.

BlueVenn has been an Upland Software partner for seven years, and its CDP dates back to the earliest days of the software category. Upland, which is based in Austin, Texas, plans to integrate the CDP into its tools to enable users to engage customers across email, text, mobile and web channels.

"[Upland] owns a whole bunch of products, including a cluster of customer experience tools," Raab said. "BlueVenn is highly integratable. Everybody wants to be a platform, and the CDP is just table stakes."

Raab compared Upland Software's move to other recent acquisitions of what he calls "campaign CDPs," or marketing-centric CDPs, as software companies bet that marketers want integrated suites rather than to create their own collections of marketing tools, which has been customary for the past decade. Upland and BlueVenn will likely appeal to small- and medium sized businesses, he added.

Other examples of such platform-building acquisitions include Algonomy -- a merger between personalization platform RichRelevance and the Manthan CDP -- Twilio buying Segment, and e-commerce company Bloomreach buying the Exponea CDP, Raab said.