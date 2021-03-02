Microsoft Dynamics 365 adds customer journey orchestration

Marketers and e-commerce users of Microsoft Dynamics 365 get the shiniest toys in the new feature bag at this year's Ignite virtual conference.

Added to the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Marketing platform is customer journey orchestration, a feature that Microsoft plans to publicly preview in April. It enables marketers to program actions such as making offers or emailing content when they engage with customers at different touchpoints.

Customer journey orchestration will contain hooks into Microsoft's customer data platform, which will make actions not only real-time but personalized down to individual customers, said Lori Lamkin, Microsoft VP of Dynamics 365 product marketing. The Adobe Experience Platform and Salesforce offer similar tools, as do a host of other vendors including Kitewheel, Thunderhead, Pointillist, Usermind, NICE and Alterian.

Microsoft also plans to release a public preview of Intelligent Order Management in April, to be generally available July 30. It tracks customer orders from the front-end of e-commerce systems to back-end ERP applications. The "intelligent" part comes into play with AI features that track exceptions in order processes as users manually alter order paths to fulfill customer orders from different locations. From those AI learnings, the order management can make more effective fulfillment recommendations to optimize inventory.

The order management features follow Oracle and Salesforce's introductions of similar feature sets. Connecting customer experience applications to back-end ERP systems makes sense for technology buyers, many of whom have renewed focus on digital customer experience during the pandemic, said Nicole France, Constellation Research analyst. Not only did e-commerce use skyrocket during the COVID-19 lockdowns, but supply chain disruptions delayed deliveries.

"It's a streamlined response to what has become an extremely big challenge for all kinds of businesses in the last year," France said. "It's nice if you have a great, glossy commerce tool and the front-end of that transaction works well. It's not great if you can't actually deliver stuff to your customers. That's the problem they're trying to solve."