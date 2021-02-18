Amazon bolsters e-commerce for small business with Selz buy

Amazon quietly signed an agreement to acquire a tiny Australian e-commerce platform, Selz, last month. It confirmed this week that the deal is complete.

When the news broke earlier this week, the acquisition wasn't so tiny. Shopify's stock dropped 7% before rebounding somewhat. Experts attributed the drop partly to indications that 2021 revenue growth may slow compared to 2020, as shoppers return to stores, but say Amazon's e-commerce acquisition played a role.

Amazon said "nothing will change" for Selz merchants or customers at this time. Other details of -- and motivations behind -- the Amazon e-commerce acquisition were not disclosed.

Amazon Webstore, its prefab online storefronts for small businesses that competed with Shopify and BigCommerce, shut down in 2016. Many merchants moved their stores to Shopify and continued to sell on Amazon as they do with BigCommerce as well.

Over the years, Shopify and BigCommerce added many features to their platforms, including analytics and hooks into small business-friendly services such as accounting software, financial services and live chat. The platforms also integrate with leading content management systems, including Acquia.

Despite starting out way behind its competitors, the next iteration of the Amazon e-commerce retailer storefront platform could pose a threat to Shopify in particular because of one key technology component in Selz: Liquid, an open source templating language developed in 2006 by Shopify cofounder Tobias Lütke. Liquid enables store themes and simplifies the connection to back-end product data.

Liquid compatibility would likely make migrations from Shopify into a new Amazon e-commerce environment straightforward without a change in look and feel for the merchant's customers, said Dennis Consorte, small business and startup marketing consultant at Digital.com.

"That's just cut and paste," Consorte theorized. "You have a Shopify store, you connect through an API with Selz, pull all of your Liquid themes into the platform, and boom, you're suddenly up."