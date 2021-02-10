Oracle CX updates focus on loyalty tech, B2B selling, service

In its quarterly update to its Fusion Cloud CX suite, Oracle added features for B2B sales and customer service teams. For marketers, Oracle CX forged deeper integrations with its customer data platform to enable more personalized offers to users' most loyal customers.

The loyalty program features come by way of CrowdTwist, which Oracle acquired in fall 2019. Connecting loyalty program features to the Oracle CDP will enable users to customize offers to their customers in real time, sorted by loyalty levels, according to Des Cahill, global product management vice president for Oracle CX.

That's an interesting concept, because it allows companies to save the best deals and richest rewards for their most loyal customers, said Constellation Research analyst Nicole France. But it also allows them to right-size incentives for customers who might have signed up for a loyalty program but, it turns out, aren't diehard brand loyalists and may never be.

"Up to now, loyalty programs have been kind of a waste of time because they haven't been used to really understand those customers better, to really build on those relationships and to nurture them to go from the occasional purchaser to someone more loyal" while at the same time figuring out how to cater to the ones who won't, France said. "There is room for rethinking loyalty programs."

Oracle B2B users get new features On the B2B selling side, Oracle CX added hooks into the Oracle Digital Assistant, which enables salespeople to use voice commands to update CRM records, make a call or send email. Oracle also added configurable "Infolets," or widget-like dashboards supported by analytics, to its CRM interface. Admins and managers can serve customized content on performance metrics, as well as contact and scheduling information for individual salespeople. Self-service features for customers give users the ability to set up 24/7 quotes for goods and services that salespeople can follow up on later. Cahill said that is based on the idea that B2B selling will become more automated and have more of a consumer e-commerce feel -- yet will retain the human touch that B2B selling typically requires. Features aimed at customer service teams include agent-assist tools, as well as a "conversational feed," which combines customer communications from multiple channels in one view for the customer service agent. For Oracle CRM users, Infolets act as at-a-glance dashboards for performance metrics and other information critical to individual salespeople.