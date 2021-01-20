Acquia launches headless commerce integration

Acquia filled a major gap in its growing digital experience platform on Thursday when it added Acquia Digital Commerce, an integration of its web content management with Lucidworks' AI-powered product recommendations engine and Commercetools' headless commerce.

Acquia Digital Commerce, generally available now, augments the company's customer data platform and marketing automation applications, obtained through acquisitions in the last two years. Acquia had already teamed up with Elastic Path and BigCommerce for some headless commerce services and payments processing.

The partnerships give Acquia headless commerce better product recommendations and an "industrial-grade" sales platform, said Deep Analysis founder Alan Pelz-Sharpe, who added that Commercetools and Lucidworks make sense as close partners because they're hands-on, developer-centric tools for customizing digital experiences. Like Acquia, Lucidworks is based on open source.

Partnering was Acquia's best move because building similar functionality "would have taken two years to get to 80% of what the others already have," and the acquisition of a company such as Lucidworks would probably be financially out of reach for Acquia, he said.

Some technology buyers might look at headless commerce as more work and cost because of the developer overhead required. That's true for small merchants who open ready-made stores on platforms such as Shopify, and maybe even for midsize companies that hire an agency to develop an e-commerce app.

If you are Ford, Coca-Cola or Home Depot, it's a harsh market reality that there's only three of four [vendors] who are going to be on your short list. Alan Pelz-SharpeFounder, Deep Analysis

But for larger customers, e-commerce is always going to be expensive, Pelz-Sharpe said -- whether they buy into Salesforce or Oracle, or they choose to go headless without a traditional front-end application and manage the content through a tech stack based on Acquia or its content-management competitors.

"It's always going to involve a team of developers and systems integrators, because it's on a scale of complexity that nobody else can handle," Pelz-Sharpe said. "If you are Ford, Coca-Cola or Home Depot, it's a harsh market reality that there's only three of four [vendors] who are going to be on your short list."