Data privacy law is coming, big tech privacy officers say

Privacy officers at three of the biggest tech companies in the world believe a federal consumer data privacy law is coming -- especially as President-elect Joe Biden gets ready to take office.

The power big tech wields through the amount of data they collect on users has granted them significant power, prompting calls for companies like Facebook and Google to be broken up and sparking state and federal antitrust lawsuits, as well as a request for information from the Federal Trade Commission about data practices.

The incoming Biden administration will likely place a sharp focus on data privacy and a federal data privacy law -- particularly given Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' background. As California attorney general and a U.S. senator, Harris released a report providing guidance to businesses on crafting readable and transparent privacy policies, and the Privacy Enforcement and Protection Unit -- the organization now responsible for enforcement of California's own privacy law, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) -- was established during her tenure.

Indeed, the ground is already starting to shift, privacy officers at Google, Twitter and Amazon said during a panel discussion at digital CES 2021.