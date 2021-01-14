Capitol riots spark e-commerce terms of service enforcement

Adware and customer experience platforms can be tools for fundraising through marketing automation, and for merchandise sales through e-commerce sites. Sometimes, political events such as the U.S. Capitol riot force vendors who host these platforms to choose sides.

Google told its advertisers Wednesday that it has paused some ads since Jan. 6., given the violent acts in Washington. On January 14, the company expanded the ban to political ads until at least January 21. Advertisers will not be able to run ads that reference candidates, the election, its outcome, the upcoming presidential inauguration, the ongoing presidential impeachment process, violence at the US Capitol, or future planned protests. The ban also covers merchandise advertisers.

Google regularly pauses ads over what it defines as "sensitive events" when ads can be used to exploit them or mislead, a Google spokesperson said. Google blocks content that it determines would incite violence or promote hate, and the company pledges to be "extremely vigilant" about enforcement.

Canadian e-commerce platform Shopify removed both the Trump Organization and Shop.DonaldJTrump.com stores on e-commerce terms of service grounds, saying their merchandise “violated a policy that prohibits the support of organizations or people ‘that threaten or condone violence to further a cause,’" the company told the New York Times.

Trump, RNC get digital pushback Trump accounts have been suspended elsewhere on the web, and social media sites have suspended accounts. A social media platform called Parler that defined itself as the free speech alternative to Twitter, was removed from AWS for allowing violent content without moderation – a violation of AWS' terms of service. The Trump Make America Great Again Committee used the Salesforce platform to send fundraising emails themed around contesting the election the day before the Capitol riots, according to a Vice report. The group is jointly run by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., Save America, and the Republican National Committee (RNC). In response, Salesforce offered a statement saying it took action against the RNC, a longtime customer, to prevent its use of services in any way that could lead to violence, but stopped short of providing details about its actions with the RNC. "Salesforce has an Acceptable Use Policy that prohibits customers from using our platform to promote, support, or facilitate unlawful, hateful, discriminatory, or violent causes," the company said in an emailed statement. "If we become aware of a violation that reaches this threshold, we will reach out to the customer to make them aware of the issue and discuss next steps." On the e-commerce side, sellers continue to sell Trump-themed merchandise on Salesforce, BigCommerce and Shopify sites. Shopify and competitor BigCommerce did not respond to requests for comment.