Social media data practices land in FTC crosshairs

On the heels of filing a lawsuit against Facebook for anti-competitive business conduct, the Federal Trade Commission is taking a closer look at how social media data is collected and used by nine of the market's biggest players.

On Monday, the FTC issued orders to Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Reddit, TikTok operator ByteDance Ltd., WhatsApp, YouTube, Snapchat operator Snap Inc., and video and chat streaming service Discord Inc. to provide information within the next 45 days on how they collect and track personal information, determine what advertisements to display, how analytics are applied to personal data, how user engagement is measured and promoted, and how those data practices impact children and teens.

The request isn't litigious but could be viewed as the data-gathering phase before a more significant step is taken by federal regulators, said Rob Clyde, board director for ISACA, a professional organization focused on IT governance, and executive adviser to data protection company ShardSecure.

"This could be yet another step toward the United States making a national move toward some type of consumer privacy protection," Clyde said. "Many experts have long felt it's only a matter of time before the U.S. made such a move."

The FTC's request for insight into how social media data is gathered and analyzed is part of the government's push against big tech companies that have become so powerful, they dominate markets and help sway elections.