Salesforce adds customer service management features

Salesforce plans to move more deeply into the contact center with Service Cloud Workforce Engagement, a bundle of new features currently in pilot.

The feature suite enables AI modeling to forecast contact center staffing needs. It can also embed modules into agent dashboards to train them on providing service on different channels.

Customer service management leaders need tools that can predict not only the number of customer calls that come in, but also the volume of other customer engagements across asynchronous channels such as chat, email and social media, said Melissa Matross, senior vice president of product management at Salesforce.

As agents typically have differing skill and training levels in covering different channels, getting the right mix of them to cover anticipated needs has become difficult -- especially during the pandemic, which has taxed customer service management in several verticals, such as travel and banking. The predictive models can take into account goings-on from other parts of a Salesforce user's business, such as marketing campaigns that drive sales and, likely, customer service tickets.

Salesforce Service Cloud Workforce Engagement also includes capabilities to train agents to engage customers on new channels via Trailhead. The idea is to diversify a contact center's workforce skill set -- and make staffing easier -- by pushing training modules to individual agent dashboards, which they can take on during downtime to add skills.

Salesforce Service Cloud Workforce Engagement uses AI to predict need for agents on voice and asynchronous channels such as chat and email and utilizes Tableau features to visualize it.