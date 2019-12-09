Salesforce acquisitions of 2019 are vendor's biggest yet

Salesforce's acquisition of Tableau in 2019 rang in at $15.7 billion -- the CRM giant's largest purchase ever, and its most expensive acquisition year on the books.

The year 2019 turned out to be big in the world of Salesforce acquisitions, with more than $17.6 billion in purchases.

Tableau Software was the largest Salesforce acquisition of 2019 -- and the company's largest purchase to date -- at a price of $15.7 billion, filling Salesforce's data analytics and data visualization gaps and directly taking aim at Microsoft's Power BI platform.

In April, Salesforce.com purchased Salesforce.org for $300 million. Salesforce.org serves charitable and academic institutions and is home to Nonprofit Cloud, Philanthropy Cloud and Education Cloud.

Another 2019 Salesforce acquisition of note was Bonobo AI, to the tune of $45 million. This software vendor provides conversational AI, which became part of Salesforce's Einstein Voice Assistant, enabling users to take notes and make updates to the CRM just by speaking. The virtual assistant, announced at the Dreamforce conference, is in a pilot phase and moves to beta in February 2020 as part of the spring release.

Other Salesforce acquisitions in 2019 include Griddable for an undisclosed amount, MapAnything for $213 million and ClickSoftware for $1.35 billion.