Top customer service certifications and courses

Without good customer service it is nearly impossible to ensure a good customer experience.

Customer service is a set of services and support that businesses offer customers before and after a sale. This can include help choosing a product before purchase, troubleshooting issues after the sale and making a payment on the product or service.

Good customer service is key to building customer loyalty and improving customer retention. According to a report by Oracle, 73% of customers remain loyal to a business due to friendly employees and customer service agents.

While these positive interactions are essential, they're not always inherent skills. There are several customer service certifications and courses that employees can take to up their games.

Read more here about essential customer service skills for agents.

What are customer service certifications and courses? Companies train their customer service specialists on company specifics -- particularly if there is a technical angle. But for truly broad training, it is necessary to send customer service employees to outside training. Customer service training is coaching for employees to improve customer satisfaction and support. Training can be complex -- depending on industry -- and range from one to several days of instruction. Classes are both in person and online. Certifications may not be a one-time commitment. They sometimes require ongoing training for professionals to stay up to date with the latest best practices in their field. Certifications show teammates and leaders that a service rep is committed to their work and can be considered among the top talent in the field. Upon completion of the course, attendees receive a digital badge that they can show their boss. It may also meet a corporate requirement for certification.

Why is a customer service certification important? Customer service certification helps on all levels. For employers, it's assurance that customer service employees have the best training. While every company is different and has its own method of service, deep knowledge of customer service is not necessarily a core competency. Third-party certification can fill in the gaps of training. This ultimately leads to a better customer experience. For the employees, it means they are better prepared to support customers. It also shows their companies are willing to invest in them to be better at their jobs. In addition, it makes hiring easier for both employers and job candidates. Certifications show training and experience to prospective employers and raises the value of would-be employees.